MP CM Mohan Yadav To Attend Sharada Math Consecration Ceremony In Ujjain Ahead Of Simhastha 2028 | VIDEO | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday met Sringeri Sharada Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Vidhushekhara Bharati Maharaj in Ujjain and sought his blessings during the consecration and Kumbhabhishek ceremony at the newly constructed Shankar Math in Dendiya village.

The Chief Minister presented the Shankaracharya with a traditional angavastram and a basket of fruits as a mark of respect.

Yadav also participated in the religious rituals organised for the consecration of Goddess Sharada, Goddess Amba, Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Lord Kartikeya, Lord Hanuman and the Navagraha deities at the newly built Sringeri Shankar Math.

The rituals were performed by a team of learned priests who arrived from Sringeri Math in Karnataka.

#WATCH | Ujjain, MP: On meeting with Jagadguru Shankaracharya, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "... Today marks another auspicious occasion, as Shankaracharya is here. On behalf of the Madhya Pradesh Government, I extend him a warm welcome... We aim to establish permanent residences in Ujjain for all the Shankaracharyas. This is the first step. We have also approved the construction of a residence for the Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth... We hope all the Shankaracharyas will have a base here. Ujjain is a city of global heritage, and their presence will bring many benefits..." — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2026

Four Shankaracharyas To Get Permanent Centres In Ujjain

Addressing the gathering, Yadav said the arrival of Shankaracharya Swami Vidhushekhara Bharati Maharaj in Ujjain and receiving his blessings was a matter of good fortune.

He said Adi Shankaracharya had played a significant role in spreading Sanatan Dharma across the country. The establishment of the Sringeri Math in Ujjain marks another important step in strengthening the city's spiritual traditions.

The Chief Minister said the new centre would allow the Shankaracharya to stay in Ujjain during his visits.

He added that the state government aims to develop permanent residences in Ujjain for the Shankaracharyas of all four monasteries. The first Shankaracharya's centre has already been established in the city, while the construction of a centre for the Dwarka Shankaracharya is underway following his approval.

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Spiritual Centres To Strengthen Simhastha Preparations

Yadav said efforts were being made to establish Ujjain as a global heritage destination. The presence of spiritual leaders and Shankaracharyas would further enhance the city's religious and cultural importance.

He said these spiritual centres would play an important role in providing facilities to devotees and the public during Simhastha Mahaparv 2028 and beyond.

The Chief Minister added that the presence and guidance of the Shankaracharya would strengthen Ujjain's Sanatan, spiritual and cultural traditions.

Simhastha Authority Chairman Jagdish Agrawal, Ujjain Development Authority Chairman Ravi Solanki, public representatives and administrative officials were also present at the event.

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