Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Meets Sitharaman, Patil, Chouhan During His Trip To Delhi On Nov 25 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met several Union ministers during his stay in Delhi on Wednesday. During an interaction with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Yadav seeks the release of pending funds.

He also requested the Finance Minister to ensure that the state gets funds for the central schemes on time. As 12 districts in the state face a drought-like situation, Yadav sought financial aid from the central government.

The chief minister also met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and discussed the Ken-Betwa project with him. The pending funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission also figured in the interaction between Patil and Yadav.

Yadav also met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and the issue of cane-growers came up in the discussion. Yadav spoke about the funds that the state will get through the Ministry of Agriculture.

The chairman-cum-managing director of a public sector undertaking, National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) KP Mahadevswami, met Yadav.

NBCC takes interest in the rehabilitation of slum dwellers and in development of other infrastructure.