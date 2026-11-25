No Outsourced Employee Will Lose Job In MP, Assures CM Mohan Yadav; Government To Continue Filling Vacant Posts | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday assured outsourced employees that none of them will lose their jobs and that the existing system of appointments would continue.

Addressing a felicitation programme organised by employees' organisations at Samatva Bhawan at the CM House, Yadav dismissed rumours about the termination of outsourced staff.

He said the state could progress only when its employees were happy. Officers and employees were working as a family to build a developed Madhya Pradesh.

Highlighting the government's historic decision to scrap the two-child norm for employees, Yadav said the process of filling vacant posts would continue.

The government has reviewed the computer proficiency test for employees and 26 types of allowances. Yadav directed officials to ensure timely payment of allowances.

Madhya Pradesh Rajya Karamchari Kalyan Ayog chairman Ramesh Sharma led a delegation of 40 employees' unions.

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