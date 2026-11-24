Bhopal Master Plan 2047 Hearing Sees Retired IAS Officer Fall Ill, 162 Objectors Raise Land-Use And Bypass Concerns | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major scare was reported during the Bhopal Development Plan-2047 hearing on Monday when retired IAS officer GP Shrivastava suddenly fell ill while appearing to submit his objection. With no ambulance available at the venue, Huzur SDM Vinod Sonakiya rushed him to hospital in his official vehicle.

Meanwhile, on the sixth day of the hearing, 162 objectors presented their cases, raising concerns over proposed land-use changes and the alignment of the Eastern Bypass. Farmers alleged that converting agricultural land into other land-use categories would threaten their livelihoods.

Residents also questioned the classification of Daulatpur as an amusement and recreation park zone while private land in Satgarhi had been designated residential, demanding uniformity in the draft.

Advocates from Anubhav Law Chamber submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister seeking a change in the proposed Eastern Bypass alignment from Surkhedi through Kolua Khurd and Bagroda. They argued that the proposed route could damage the ecological balance by passing near the Ajnal river, the backwaters of Sakal Dam and nearly 300 metres of dense forest.

They also questioned the alignment being finalised without technical consultation with the PWD and RDC, demanding that the road be routed along the city's outer boundary instead of through the proposed stretch.

Khanugaon residents raise historical land records

Meanwhile, residents of Khanugaon opposed alleged encroachments on ponds, issues concerning enemy property and land-use provisions in the master plan.

At a hearing in Tehsil Huzur, BJP leader Sagir Salam and residents submitted historical revenue records claiming that the area was originally recorded as Khano Ka Gaon, Gram Kohefiza, with the name of Her Highness Sajida Sultan appearing in the land records.

396 objectors called for hearing

Joint director of town and country planning Neeraj Anand Likhar said 396 objectors had been called on Monday. Tuesday's hearing will remain suspended due to a holiday.

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