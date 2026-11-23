Bhopal Lights Up As CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates International Sports Complex Amid Sea Of Mobile Flashlights | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The International Sports Complex at Nathu Barkheda here was inaugurated amid a sea of glowing mobile phone flashlights on Sunday evening as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav urged spectators to switch on their phone lights to mark the occasion.

In his brief speech, the Chief Minister said that the glowing mobile lights represented the happiness, exuberance, and energy of Indian sports.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader responsible for India's phenomenal growth in the sports sector, he concluded his address with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Narendra Modi Zindabad'.

Additionally, Yadav felicitated athletes who brought laurels to the nation and the state by winning medals at the 2026 Asian Games. The awardees included Neeru Dhanda (Rs 2.5 crore), Olympian Vivek Sagar (Rs 1 crore), Kranti Goud (Rs 1 crore), Manisha Keer (Rs 50 lakh), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (Rs 50 lakh), Aashi Chouksey (Rs 50 lakh), Jai Meena (Rs 25 lakh), Harshita Tomar (Rs 25 lakh), Sheetal Verma (Rs 25 lakh), Yamini Maurya (Rs 25 lakh), and Kapil Parmar (Rs 25 lakh).

Women's hockey teams from all six participating countries in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy - India, Japan, China, Malaysia, Thailand, and Korea - took part in a grand march-past during the ceremony.

Spanning 136.296 acres - following earlier planning and bid references that cited between 100 and 145 acres as the scope and designs evolved - the Sports Complex is being developed under a three-phase master plan at an estimated cost of Rs 985.76 crore, as reported during the project's August 2026 review.

The phased rollout begins with core venues, including the international-standard hockey stadium that hosted matches for the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026.

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