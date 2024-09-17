 Ganpati Visarjan 2024: 100 Idol Collection Counters Set Up In Indore
Ganpati Visarjan 2024: 100 Idol Collection Counters Set Up In Indore

Meanwhile, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav conducted an inspection of Ganesh idol immersion site at Jawahar Tekri, Dhar Road, ahead of the Anant Chaturdashi celebrations.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 02:31 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ/Salman Ansari

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Like previous years, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has set up more than 100 collection points across the city for devotees to drop off their Ganesh idols. Besides, the IMC has also set up eco-friendly ponds for devotees to immerse idols in environmentally safe way. The collection points and eco-friendly ponds have been set up at all zonal offices and prominent places of the city.

Meanwhile, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav conducted an inspection of Ganesh idol immersion site at Jawahar Tekri, Dhar Road, ahead of the Anant Chaturdashi celebrations. Accompanied by key officials, including MiC members and departmental heads, the Mayor reviewed preparations for the immersion, set to take place on September 18 at 10:00 am.

The immersion of Ganesh idols will utilise a hydraulic platform developed by Indore Municipal Corporation. This platform, designed with new technology, will allow the idols to be respectfully submerged in rainwater collected during the monsoon season. Bhargav directed officials to ensure all rituals are followed during the process. Ahead of the Ganesh Visarjan procession on September 17, the Mayor also inspected the tableau route.

To ensure security, over 125 CCTV cameras have been installed along the route, with 5k halogen lights and 1500 metal lights illuminating the path for the historic procession. Municipal officials emphasised that the hydraulic platform, used successfully last year, ensures a hands-free immersion process. The idols are placed on the platform, which is lowered into the water using a machine. The base of the platform then opens, gently immersing the idols into the pond.

