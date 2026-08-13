From Lehsun Ki Kheer To Bamboo Ki Sabzi, Madhya Pradesh Food Fest Brings Traditional Flavours Under One Roof In Indore From August 14 To 16

From Lehsun Ki Kheer To Bamboo Ki Sabzi, Madhya Pradesh Food Fest Brings MP’s Hidden Flavours Under One Roof In Indore | VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Imagine an event that brings together authentic and lesser-known dishes from Madhya Pradesh’s traditional cuisine on one table.

Indore is turning this idea into reality with the Madhya Pradesh Food Fest, being organised from August 14 to 16.

In a first, Indore hosts traditional food event

The heart of India, Madhya Pradesh, is known for its rich culture, heritage, folk traditions, history, beautiful landscapes and diverse culinary legacy.

For the first time, the state’s vibrant food culture will come together at one place, giving food lovers an opportunity to explore flavours from different regions of Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh Food Fest will bring the tastes, traditions and stories of seven regions of the state under one roof at Phoenix Citadel, Indore, from August 14 to 16.

What cuisines will be served?

From the royal flavours of Malwa and Gwalior-Chambal to the traditional recipes of Baghelkhand, Bundelkhand, Nimar, Mahakaushal and tribal regions, the festival promises a journey through the diverse kitchens of Madhya Pradesh.

Visitors will get a chance to taste unique dishes that are rarely found outside their native regions.

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Unique dishes to be showcased

Some of the special attractions include:

Lehsun Ki Kheer

Bamboo Ki Sabzi

Mahua Ka Murka

Indrahar

and many other traditional delicacies that showcase the creativity and simplicity of Madhya Pradesh’s food heritage.

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Folk music, dance to add fervour

The festival will not just be about food. It will also celebrate the art, music and culture of the state. Guests can enjoy folk music and dance performances, along with DJ nights featuring popular Madhya Pradesh songs.

The event will also showcase the artistic side of the state through exhibitions of traditional paintings, handlooms and handicrafts.

For those interested in local art, a special Bagh Print Workshop will offer a chance to learn about the famous printing style of Madhya Pradesh.

Remember spinning the Lattu?

Adding to the festivities, visitors can participate in a free Lattu Competition, attend free cooking workshops and bring their children along for a memorable cultural experience, as entry for kids is free.

The three-day festival aims to introduce people to the lesser-known flavours and traditions of Madhya Pradesh while creating a space where food, art and culture come together.

Organised by Udte Kabootar and Unseen MP, the Madhya Pradesh Food Fest promises a unique experience for families, food enthusiasts and anyone curious to discover the unseen side of the state.

Tickets for the festival are available on BookMyShow, District and the Planzo app.

This Independence Day weekend, Indore will not just celebrate the nation’s spirit but also the diverse flavours and stories of Madhya Pradesh.