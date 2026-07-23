Monsoon Food Guide: Popular Snacks And Dishes To Enjoy During Rainy Days

By: Sunanda Singh | July 23, 2026

The monsoon season is the perfect time to enjoy comforting, hot and flavourful foods. From crispy snacks to steaming beverages, these rainy-day favourites make every shower feel even more special.

Canva

Crisp, golden Samosa filled with spicy potato and peas with green chutney is perfect for satisfying rainy-day cravings.

Canva

Onion Pakoda paired with a cup of hot masala chai is a perfect combo for the rainy days.

Fresh corn roasted over charcoal and topped with lemon, salt and chilli is a classic monsoon street food.

Canva

A buttery, spicy vegetable mash served with toasted pav, making for a hearty and comforting monsoon meal.

Canva

A warm bowl of tomato soup with crunchy croutons is both comforting and ideal for cool, rainy weather.

Canva

Quick, hot and flavourful instant noodles remain a nostalgic favourite that many people love to enjoy while watching the rain.

Canva

Thanks For Reading!

Mumbai Rains: Try These Healthy And Quick Monsoon Breakfast Recipes At Home
Find out More