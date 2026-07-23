Monsoon Food Guide: Popular Snacks And Dishes To Enjoy During Rainy Days

By: Sunanda Singh | July 23, 2026
The monsoon season is the perfect time to enjoy comforting, hot and flavourful foods. From crispy snacks to steaming beverages, these rainy-day favourites make every shower feel even more special.
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Crisp, golden Samosa filled with spicy potato and peas with green chutney is perfect for satisfying rainy-day cravings.
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Onion Pakoda paired with a cup of hot masala chai is a perfect combo for the rainy days.
Fresh corn roasted over charcoal and topped with lemon, salt and chilli is a classic monsoon street food.
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A buttery, spicy vegetable mash served with toasted pav, making for a hearty and comforting monsoon meal.
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A warm bowl of tomato soup with crunchy croutons is both comforting and ideal for cool, rainy weather.
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Quick, hot and flavourful instant noodles remain a nostalgic favourite that many people love to enjoy while watching the rain.
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