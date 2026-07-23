Mumbai Rains: Try These Healthy And Quick Monsoon Breakfast Recipes At Home |

With Mumbai witnessing heavy rainfall, there's nothing better than starting the day with a warm, wholesome breakfast. Instead of reaching for deep-fried snacks, try these nutritious monsoon-friendly recipes that are easy to prepare, packed with flavour and perfect for keeping you energized on rainy mornings.

1. Vegetable Moong Dal Cheela

Made with soaked moong dal, grated vegetables and mild spices, this protein-rich 'desi' pancake is light yet filling. Pair it with mint chutney or curd for a healthy breakfast.

2. Masala Oats Upma

Give traditional upma a nutritious twist by replacing semolina with oats. Cook it with onions, carrots, peas, beans and curry leaves for a fibre-rich meal that comes together in under 15 minutes.

Read Also 7 Must-Try Pakoras That Will Make Your Monsoon Even More Delicious

3. Spinach & Corn Besan Cheela

Combine gram flour with chopped spinach, sweet corn and spices to make crispy, savoury cheelas. They are rich in protein, iron and make for a satisfying breakfast during the rainy season.

4. Poha With Peanuts & Sprouts

A classic Maharashtrian favourite, poha becomes even healthier with the addition of sprouts and roasted peanuts. It's light on the stomach, rich in nutrients and perfect with a cup of hot ginger tea.

5. Vegetable Rava Idli

Soft, fluffy and steamed, rava idlis loaded with carrots, peas and coriander make for a comforting breakfast. Serve them with coconut chutney and warm sambar for a wholesome meal.

Read Also Mumbai Monsoon Munchies: 5 Healthy Fried Alternatives To Pakoras You Can Make At Home

6. Paneer Stuffed Multigrain Toast

Stuff whole-grain bread with a mixture of crumbled paneer, capsicum, onions and herbs before toasting until golden. It's high in protein, quick to prepare and keeps you full for longer.

7. Vegetable Dalia (Broken Wheat Khichdi)

A comforting bowl of dalia cooked with mixed vegetables like carrots, peas, beans and mild Indian spices makes for a wholesome breakfast. Rich in fibre and nutrients, it's easy to digest, keeps you full for longer and is perfect for rainy mornings.