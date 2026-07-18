7 Must-Try Pakoras That Will Make Your Monsoon Even More Delicious

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 18, 2026
Palak Pakora Fresh spinach leaves are coated in a spiced gram flour batter and deep-fried until crispy. They pair perfectly with mint chutney and hot masala chai.
Mirchi Pakora Large green chillies are stuffed with a tangy masala, dipped in besan batter and fried to golden perfection for a spicy monsoon treat.
Moong Dal Pakora Made with soaked and coarsely ground moong dal, these pakoras are crunchy on the outside and soft inside, flavoured with ginger, green chillies and coriander.
Paneer Pakora Soft paneer cubes are coated in a seasoned gram flour batter and deep-fried until crisp, making for a delicious protein-rich snack.
Corn Pakora Sweet corn kernels are mixed with besan, onions, herbs and spices before being fried into bite-sized fritters that are crispy and flavourful.
Methi Pakora Fresh methi leaves combined with gram flour, onions and aromatic spices to create crispy pakoras with a slightly earthy flavour.
Bread Pakora Bread slices, with or without a spicy potato filling, are dipped in a seasoned besan batter and fried until golden, making a filling and easy tea-time snack.