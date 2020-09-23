FPJ Interview: Salute to India's doc; govt hospitals are backbone of medical system, says Dr M Vinayak Kamath

Indore: “Covid-19 not only affects the lungs, but it damages all vital organs of the body. After lungs, it affects the heart most,” Dr M Vinayak Kamath, Director, Cardiovascular Services, Medical College of Georgia, USA said.

Chairman Professor Emeritus of Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery shared his views over the pandemic and different in situation in USA and India in a telephonic interview with Free Press.

Dr Kamath believes that Covid-19 is a pandemic for humans but We are pandemic for the Mother Nature as We are extorting it. “The pandemic has adverse effects on humans, economy and many things, but it helps (lockdown) the nature to recover from ‘injuries’ we have given to it,” he added.

Dr Kamath also talked about the differences in health systems in USA and termed government hospitals in India as backbone of the country.

Question: What is the status of Covid-19 spread in USA and how is it different from India?

Answer: If we go through the numbers, USA is top in number of cases in the world and India is swiftly following it being the second highest in number of cases. The major difference is in the health system of both the countries. USA has a good health infrastructure totally based on private hospitals while India’s backbone in health sector is web of government hospitals. Having a more poor population, India has a strong health system and government should work on enhancing it.

India is doing a wonderful work in controlling Covid-19 and it is to a large extent because of government hospitals and the medicos who are working in remote areas where many don’t even think twice of going to places where which are heavily infested by Covid-19.

Question: Is there a second wave of Covid-19 coming in USA?

Answer: I don’t think there is anything like a second wave but it is negligence of people. Earlier, people were more alert and vigil about the disease and its spread in India and USA both but now, they have started taking it lightly as they avoid following norms, stop wearing masks, and social distancing goes for toss. At the time of lockdown, the cases were spreading at a slower rate but now, people are mixing with each other as schools and colleges have reopened and cases are increasing due to the same.

Question: How do you take the decision of lockdown?

Answer: It was very important to lockdown the country and to work on the loop holes in health system and other things to face the pandemic. Lockdown made people aware of the disease and its prevention. Now, it’s on the people how to live with the disease.

Question: What the post mortem reports of Covid patients revealed?

Answer: Post mortem of COVID-19 patients reveal that it is not only the lungs but all major organs are affected. After lungs, it affects the heart as many patients suffering from heart attack even after being recovered from the disease as they suffer from myocarditis. Even the kidney, liver and brain gets affected.

Question: Status of vaccine in USA and your take on it?

Answer: AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s trial is leading and it is possible that it will be available by the end of the year for Americans. However, I personally believe that it is not ‘Gangajal’ that is the elixir for the menace and I and my family will not take the vaccine dose on its launch and will wait for its results. It is being developed in a hurry and I still have questions on its efficacy.

Question: Your suggestions for people to prevent Covid-19 and lead a healthy life?

Answer: Keeping life stress-free is important to remain healthy. Take a healthy, nutritious diet, and regular workout is the only way to keep you healthy and hearty.

Question: Apart from Covid-19, Will elections in USA affect Indians living there?

Answer: Whatever be the results of elections in USA, Indians will remain important for the government as they play an important part here. Whosoever becomes the President, situation for Indians will be better as over 40 Fortune 400 manufacturing companies and major tech giants are led by Indians.

Question: Share your memories of Indore and MGM Medical College?

Answer: I was fortunate to be part of one of the most reputed medical institute of India MGM Medical College. I passed out from MGM Medical College in 1973 and was blessed to remain under supervision of Dr SK Mukherjee and other eminent professors at that time. My father was a Civil Surgeon in Raipur in undivided Madhya Pradesh and I enjoyed living in various cities of MP, including Raipur, Bilaspur, and Ujjain.

Dr Kamath dossier

Dr M Vinayak Kamath is an Indian American Cardiac Surgeon in Augusta, Georgia who has been the CEO of Georgia University Hospital Augusta. Honoured with the chairmanship of the medical board of Georgia state and first Indian chosen as the Chairman Professor Emeritus of Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery, Medical College Augusta, the state further named the corridor to the auditorium as Dr Kamath Hallway.

He is also the founder Patron of Indian Temple in Augusta and heads numerous charities in the state and the country.