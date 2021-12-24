FPJ-Ed: India needs to work on upliftment of manufacturing industry & material processing sector, says DRDO chief Reddy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Defence Research and Development Organisation chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy has said that the country has to work progressively in the upliftment of the manufacturing industry and material processing sector to be Atmanirbhar Bharat.

His utterance came during a conference on the theme “New Age Technologies” organised by Shri Vaishnav Vidypeeth Vishwavidyalaya (SVVV) on Thursday as part of ongoing Madhya Pradesh Vigyan Sammelan (MPVS)-2021.

As many as 17 conferences and three conclaves are being organised in different institutions under the banner of MPVS which is jointly being conducted by IIT Indore, Vigyan Bharati and MP Council for Science and Technology.

Reddy was a special guest at the conference held at SVVV in virtual mode.

The chief guest of the inaugural ceremony was Padmashri Dr Ashok Jhunjhunwala, professor, IIT Madras. SVVV vice chancellor Dr Upinder Dhar talked about how new technologies like AI, ML and IOT can benefit human life.

Jhunjhunwala talked about the harmful effects caused due to global warming and discussed the methods to reduce global warming. He talked about solar, wind and Hydrogen fuel to be used and explored as future resources of energy.

Prof. Preeti Ranjan Panda delivered a keynote talk in Conclave on Fabless and Fab Semiconductor Ecosystem (FFSE) focusing on the advancement of embedded circuits and systems for artificial intelligence. In another talk, Shiv Kumar, chief technology officer of Saharsa Semiconductor focused on the market scenario and the need for semiconductor materials in India and Government initiatives for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the Semiconductor Industry.

19 students presented their research work online from various institutes of India. The Day 1 of FFSE conclave was concluded by a panel discussion by distinguished speakers from industry and academia focusing on Challenges and Opportunities in Fabless and Fab Semiconductor Ecosystem in MP.

In the Renewal Energy Conclave, Prof Chetan Singh Solanki discussed the need for renewable energy and how we can protect the earth from the hazardous cause created by fossil fuels. The other speakers of the conclave were Devendra Vishwakarma, CTO of L&T Power Transmission and Distribution discussed energy management and efficient use of energy. Prof Sanjay Singh, Prof Prashant Bareder and Prof Vivekanand discussed the possibilities and innovation to adopt renewable energy sources.

Global MP Science Meet was held at SGSITS wherein Prof Suresh Vishwakarma from USA, Gunjan Raychandani from USA, Dr Neetu Shrivastava from Bahrain presented their thoughts on how collectively industries, academics and startups can be brought together to make a collaborative ecosystem to develop Madhya Pradesh.

Dr Siddharth Tiwari, scientist-E, from NABI, Chandigarh, Dr Amit Dixit, assistant director at CARI, Kolkata, Dr Supriya Ratnaparkhi, head R&D and Dr Arun Dike, managing director, Indore Biotech Inputs Pvt Ltd participated in the event.

A detailed discussion was held on the opportunities, shortcomings and ways to overcome them in the biotech, pharma, medical field. Attention was also paid to those important points which should be included in the science, technology and innovation policy of Madhya Pradesh in the coming times. The event was inaugurated by Dr RK Saxena, director, SGSITS, Indore. More than 200 participants took part in this event.

The Conference on Science Policy and Administration was inaugurated by Science and Technology Minister of MP Om Prakash Sakhlecha.

Sakhlecha informed the audience about the initiative taken by the MP government to implement a new education policy. Prof Sachin Chaturvedi, vice chairman of Planning and Commission of MP, Prof B N Jagatap from IIT Bombay, Dr Akhilesh Gupta, senior advisor at DST, Dr Madhav Chitale former secretary of Ministry of water resources discussed about the ideal education policy for education need to be implemented in the education system.

Conference on Indian Knowledge System focused about the traditional and mythological knowledge of India that is used in recent times in the medical and astrological field and how it can be used for the betterment of the society in the upcoming future.

The conference was attended by Dr Anuradha Choudhry from IIT Kharagpur, HS Sudarshan, Bhagyesh Jha, Retd IAS, and many more dignitaries.

Conference on agriculture, agritech, biodiversity conservation and traditional knowledge shared the insightful techniques used in MP for agriculture in the traditional way. It also discussed the possible ways to improve the farming quality to make MP again Dhan ka Katora.

Prof Padmakar Parihar from IISc Bangalore discussed the Present scenario and future vision of India in astronomy.

In Industry academia career opportunity conference, Balkrishna Chawliya, senior technological architect of Infosys discussed the career opportunities in Madhya Pradesh for students and how students can be benefited by the corporate industries available in MP.

This conference on the Role of IPR in promoting National growth through Technology Innovation and Traditional Knowledge is organized by Indore Institute of Law and discusses how modern inventions can be protected using different means under the umbrella of Intellectual Property Laws. To promote the ways through which intellectual property laws can help in protecting technology, innovation and traditional knowledge.

IPS Academy Indore organized a conference on Traditional Science and Technology in Higher Educational Institutes and how HEIs will play a major role for NEP 2020. The Sports Science and Technology conference focused on how technology can be adopted in sports and it will help players to improve the game.

The Traditional and Modern Healthcare Conference was inaugurated by Rajesh Mehra, chairman MP Public Service Commission, MGM Medical College Dean Sanjay Dixit, MY Hospital superintendent Dr PS Thakur, Prof HC Jha IIT Indore, Dr Salil Bhargava at MGM Medical College Indore.

Mehra emphasized on the coordination of all the patients and he talked in detail about the traditional methods. Mehra urged all the doctors to take care of their health too. Thakur, said that when the first wave of Covid came, how people had used the decoction in the beginning and also used the homeopathic medicine Arsenic album and in future it will be holistic in the treatment of patients. emphasis on approach. Apoorva Puranic discussed the synergy of traditional, alternative and modern systems of medicine and he said that each method has its own positive effects and negative effects, which should be considered only after using that method.

At the opening ceremony of the Science Education Meet at The Choithram School principal UK Jha spoke about the contribution of science towards mankind. This was followed by a speech by Parnab Mukherjee, mentor and keynote speaker for the programme wherein he talked about the fundamentals of climate change and the need to come up with sustainable solutions to battle it and protect the environment.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 11:00 AM IST