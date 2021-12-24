Indore: Two-day MP Vigyan Paryatan starts at IIPS, V-C lionizes MP as tourists’ destination

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Highlighting Madhya Pradesh as a tourist destination, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice-chancellor prof. Renu Jain said on Thursday that this state has all that can attract tourists. “What’s required is branding it as the ultimate tourism destination,” she said while addressing the inaugural function of a two-day conference on Science Tourism, which started at International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS) in association with Vigyan Bharati.

The conference is part of the four-day Madhya Pradesh Vigyan Sammelan which kicked off at IIT, Indore, on Wednesday.

Rector Dr Ashok Sharma, registrar Dr Anil Sharma, Vigyan Bharati national secretary Jayant Sahastrabuddhe, IIPS director BK Tripathi, DCDC Dr Rajiv Dixit and others were present on the occasion.

Sahastrabuddhe highlighted the importance of Indian history and related it with Madhya Pradesh Tourism. He also gave examples of sites in Gwalior where the first inscription of the Number Zero was found. He said tourism should be taken as an act of exploring oneself and knowing about the scientific origin of monuments.

Rector Sharma highlighted that new innovation must be a part of higher education so that youths can be acquainted with the various historical sites and their importance which brings ancient knowledge to light.

Registrar Sharma focused on finding new innovative ways to improve tourism in Madhya Pradesh which, he said, has more opportunities than other states; but, for achieving that, what is need is to enhance the branding of MP tourism.

Earlier, in his welcome speech, Tripathi mentioned about science tourism and also related it with mythological and historical importance. He also mentioned that there are 63 types of tourism, including sports tourism, medical tourism and so forth.

