 FP Impact: Officials Inspect Maulana Pond; Promise Compensation To Farmers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreFP Impact: Officials Inspect Maulana Pond; Promise Compensation To Farmers

FP Impact: Officials Inspect Maulana Pond; Promise Compensation To Farmers

Soybean crops spread over about 100 bighas, belonging to 70 to 80 farmers, were destroyed following the bursting of the Maulana pond due to heavy rains in the region.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 09:24 PM IST
article-image
Additional collector and SDM inspect Maulana pond along with irrigation department officials | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration, along with officials from the irrigation department, inspected the Maulana pond to assess the pond's failure and the agricultural losses incurred by the farmers.

Soybean crops spread over about 100 bighas, belonging to 70 to 80 farmers, were destroyed following the bursting of the Maulana pond due to heavy rains in the region. This has not only ruined the current Kharif crop but also jeopardised irrigation for the upcoming Rabi crop, affecting 116 hectares of farmland.

Read Also
MP: 2 Drown Into Swollen Drains In Gwalior Amid Heavy Rains Since Last 2 Days
article-image

This incident was reported by Free Press on September 29. Deputy Sarpanch Lokendra Singh Rathore has voiced strong concerns regarding the pond's failure, attributing it directly to the negligence of the water resources department.

He noted that he had previously alerted the department about damage to the dam and water leakage, but the response was merely a formality, with no serious action taken. Local officials have criticised the lack of presence from the SDO and sub-engineer of the water resources department, claiming they are not stationed at the headquarters and are instead managing operations remotely.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies In Road Accident On His Birthday In Nhava
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies In Road Accident On His Birthday In Nhava
Mira-Bhayandar: CM Eknath Shinde Unveils Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj And Inaugurates Key Projects Ahead Of Assembly Polls
Mira-Bhayandar: CM Eknath Shinde Unveils Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj And Inaugurates Key Projects Ahead Of Assembly Polls
National Testing Agency Set To Announce Results For UGC NET June 2024; Steps To View
National Testing Agency Set To Announce Results For UGC NET June 2024; Steps To View
Mallika Sherawat Gives Witty Reply To Pap Saying He's Seeing Her For First Time: '20 Saal Se Industry Mein Hoon Aur Tune...'
Mallika Sherawat Gives Witty Reply To Pap Saying He's Seeing Her For First Time: '20 Saal Se Industry Mein Hoon Aur Tune...'
Read Also
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces ₹50K Reward & Promotion For Cop Who Save BJP MLA's Life By...
article-image

Deputy Sarpanch Lokendra Singh Rathore and SDM Megha Panwar visited the site on Sunday evening, accompanied by Tehsildar Mukesh Bamniya and irrigation department SDO in-charge Sonu Kannauj along with several sub-engineers.

During the inspection, SDM assured the affected farmers that they would receive compensation for their crop losses. She stated, the estimate of this pond will be prepared and it will be constructed. The negligence in the maintenance of the pond will be investigated and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Mandleshwar Bus Stand Lacks Basic Facilities

MP: Mandleshwar Bus Stand Lacks Basic Facilities

Minister-In-Charge Nirmala Bhuria's First-Ever Review Meeting Marred By Corruption Scandal In MP's...

Minister-In-Charge Nirmala Bhuria's First-Ever Review Meeting Marred By Corruption Scandal In MP's...

FP Impact: Officials Inspect Maulana Pond; Promise Compensation To Farmers

FP Impact: Officials Inspect Maulana Pond; Promise Compensation To Farmers

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces ₹50K Reward & Promotion For Cop Who Save BJP MLA's Life By...

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces ₹50K Reward & Promotion For Cop Who Save BJP MLA's Life By...

How Indore Police Saved A Woman From Miscreant's Rape Attempt?

How Indore Police Saved A Woman From Miscreant's Rape Attempt?