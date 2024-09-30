FP Impact: Officials Inspect Maulana Pond; Promise Compensation To Farmers

Additional collector and SDM inspect Maulana pond along with irrigation department officials | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration, along with officials from the irrigation department, inspected the Maulana pond to assess the pond's failure and the agricultural losses incurred by the farmers.

Soybean crops spread over about 100 bighas, belonging to 70 to 80 farmers, were destroyed following the bursting of the Maulana pond due to heavy rains in the region. This has not only ruined the current Kharif crop but also jeopardised irrigation for the upcoming Rabi crop, affecting 116 hectares of farmland.

This incident was reported by Free Press on September 29. Deputy Sarpanch Lokendra Singh Rathore has voiced strong concerns regarding the pond's failure, attributing it directly to the negligence of the water resources department.

He noted that he had previously alerted the department about damage to the dam and water leakage, but the response was merely a formality, with no serious action taken. Local officials have criticised the lack of presence from the SDO and sub-engineer of the water resources department, claiming they are not stationed at the headquarters and are instead managing operations remotely.

Deputy Sarpanch Lokendra Singh Rathore and SDM Megha Panwar visited the site on Sunday evening, accompanied by Tehsildar Mukesh Bamniya and irrigation department SDO in-charge Sonu Kannauj along with several sub-engineers.

During the inspection, SDM assured the affected farmers that they would receive compensation for their crop losses. She stated, the estimate of this pond will be prepared and it will be constructed. The negligence in the maintenance of the pond will be investigated and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.