FP Exclusive: First Look Of Metro Stations Bolsters Passenger Comfort

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ever imagined, how Metro stations in Indore will look like and how passenger-friendly will it be? The first look of Indore Metro stations will be entirely passenger-centric and all amenities and facilities will be available keeping passengers in mind.

Metro officials said that the stations are designed with a balanced cantilever structure, featuring a length of 140m and width of 21m. Most foundations are open, though some utilise pile foundations. The stations integrate several critical components, such as concourse lever piers, track supporting girders and platform level structures. The station concourse contains automatic fare collection system in a manner that divides the concourse into two distinct areas.

The ‘unpaid area’ is where passengers gain access to the station, obtain travel information and purchase tickets. On passing through the ticket gates, passengers will enter the ‘paid area’, which includes access to platforms. However, it is planned in such a way that maximum surveillance can be achieved by the ticket hall supervisor over ticket machines, automatic fare collection (AFC) gates, stairs and escalators. Ticket machines and AFC gates are positioned to minimise cross flows of passengers and provide adequate circulation space. As in other Metro projects in India, most of the alignments in Indore Metro project is kept as elevated to minimise land acquisition and cost. Officials said that in the underground Metro, length of underground sections is restricted to congested areas where elevated construction is not feasible. Underground alignment length is 8.70 km including ramps. It will be located between Indore Railway Station to Airport Station.

There will be seven stations which will be underground including Railway Station, Rajwada, Chota Ganapati, Bada Ganapati, Ramchandra Nagar, BSF-Kalani Nagar and Airport. Underground stations will be two-level air-conditioned stations with minimum two entry-exits. Airport and Railway Station has additional entry to ensure multi-modal integration. In multi-modal integration, Indore Railway Metro Station is directly connected to Indore Railway Station via FOB. Airport Metro Station will be connected to Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport via subway. Modern passenger safety features like platform screen doors, fire alarm & fire-fighting systems and others will also be ensured.

Amenities at Metro stations

· Entry/exit buildings with foot over bridges (FOBs)

· Automatic fare collection systems

· Side platforms for efficient passenger movement

· High surveillance and safety features

Admin and control at Metro depot

Administration building: Includes a creche, medical room, yoga hall and various specialised rooms for operations, signalling and telecom facilities

Operation control centre (OCC): Manages the entire Metro network, supported by a depot control centre, crew booking centre Training centre: This block consists of training facilities with simulator room for testing, commissioning purposes. This block includes a canteen too with kitchen facilities

Central store depot: Features separate storage for paints, inflammables, lubricants and a goods platform with a ramp

Receiving sub-station: Receives power from the grid at 132 kV/220 kV, stepping it down to 33 kV for distribution

Effluent and sewage treatment plants: Ensures proper collection and treatment of effluent and sewage

Security: A 3-metre high permanent boundary wall with a concertina coil fence, lights and CCTV cameras