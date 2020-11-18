Four test positive on IIT Indore campus, labs closed down

Indore: As Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the city, four residents of IIT Indore campus have been tested positive for the coronavirus taking the total number of infected persons in the institute to 10 so far.

In an email to students and others residing on campus, IIT Indore’s Covid-19 Task Force convener said, “In the last couple of days, four Covid positive cases were reported in the institute community. In view of the above, as a precautionary measure, all the labs will remain closed till November 25.”

The convener appealed to all the students who are currently staying in the hall of residence to be contained in their respective rooms.

“Students should restrict their movement to their allotted room and follow safety protocol including frequent handwash, mask, and social distancing. Your movement to the dining facility should be in batches following social distancing. Please avoid crowding at any place. If you wish the food to be served at the hall of residence, please inform the hostel managers about it so that packed food can be sent to your room,” the convener’s email reads.

The convener also asked all the faculty, office, and lab staff to restrict the movement to their offices and respective labs.

“All are requested to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and take the necessary precautions to avoid social gatherings,” the convener said.

The first case of Covid-19 was found in first week of July when a PhD student from Jammu and Kashmir region was tested positive for Covid-19. After that five more persons, including a senior ranked officer, were also tested positive.

However, the institute got free from Covid-19 in second week of August.

After that no cases of infection were reported from the campus. On October 19, the institute even organized its convocation, through virtually.

At the event, the institute director Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain disclosed that they had readied Covid-19 vaccine; animal trial of which is currently going on.

IIM Indore too had witnessed three Covid-19 cases so far.