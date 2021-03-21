Ujjain: Follow the path of truth and non-violence to safeguard freedom: Amritlal Amrit

Ujjain: To maintain freedom intact, walk on the path of truth and non-violence, maintain unity, respect the constitution. There should be no bitterness in the struggle, Gandhiji ended his agitation when there was violence in Chauri Chaura.

This was said by veteran freedom fighter Amritlal Amrit during 75th anniversary celebrations of Independence in Government Girls’ Post-graduate College (GGPGC).

“I joined Gandhiji’s Satyagraha from the age of 7-8. We used to stand on the shoulder and awaken the people by reciting poetry without mike. Gandhiji treated everyone as equal and never held any group or individual over another,” he added.

He also recited lines of his poem – “I will tread on the path described by Gandhi, surely, one day we will be free. He praised the role of doctors in the corona outbreak. The battle with corona is also a battle which is to be won. I am overwhelmed by your welcome, he said.

Amrit was welcomed and honoured by offering a shawl and a shreefal on behalf of the college family.

In the presidential address, principal Dr Anita Manchandia said that we are proud to honour Amrit, a companion of Gandhiji. Amrit was introduced by Amrut Mahotsav Committee convener Dr Sadhana Nirbhay, who also conducted the programme.

Dr Ranjana Sharma presented a patriotic song De di hame ajadi. Amrit’s son Mr. Amit Goyal was specially present on the occasion. He was also welcomed by Dr Hemant Gehlot from the institution. On behalf of the staff, senior professors Dr Hemant Gehlot, Dr DC Khandelwal, Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta, Dr GD Agrawal, Dr Ranjana Sharma, Dr Bharti Shrivastava welcomed Amrit. Dr Sangeeta Karlekar expressed gratitude.