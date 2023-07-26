Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey Lauds Indore For Cleanliness; Mumbaikars Ask 'When Will It Happen Here?'

Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Lauds Indore For Cleanliness, Mumbaikars Ask 'When Will It Happen Here?' |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey lauded the city for its cleanliness in spite of the incessant rains. Pandey was amazed by how every nook and corner of the city is clean and the localities cooperate in keeping the commercial capital number one in the country’s cleanliness ranking.

Pandey took to twitter on Tuesday to express his bewilderment and wrote, “Had heard about cleanliness of Indore and saw it first hand today. Absolutely no filth on roads, even nook and corners are clean inspite of the rains. Amazing work!!”

Some Mumbaikars responded to Pandey’s tweet with comparisons between Indore and Mumbai and what is it that the latter is lacking in its sanitation drive.

'Indoreans Actively Participate'

One of the users pointed out how Indoreans actively participate in keeping the city clean and wrote, “It's the people who participate unlike Mumbai where people litter. 1000s of unplanned food stalls, laaris and roadside vendors make it uglier encouraged by consumers.”

Pandey agreed with the observation and replied that the garbage collectors in Indore ensure that the waste is properly segregated and locals cooperate with it.

Praises For Former Mayor Malini Gaur

The ex-commissioner also praised Indore’s former Mayor Malini Gaur who took the lead during her tenure. Gaur is credited for establishment of integrated solid waste management, door-to-door collection and segregation of waste and making sure that the entire work is done by the Indore Municipal Corporation itself, instead of handing it over to a private entity.

Praising the former Mayor, a user from Indore wrote, “So sir it started with our previous Mayor @GaurMalini, she took the initiative 5 to 6 years back, removed all the dirt, started segregating waste, door to door collection of waste. There was a mountain of waste of 60 years, all cleaned in 6 months by Indore nagar Nigam.”

Pandey also narrated how in Indore, the driver of the taxi he was travelling in stopped to drop the teacup in the dustbin only.

'It Depends On Mumbaikars...'

Responding to one of the users, who asked "when Mumbai will walk down the same path?", Pandey said that it all depends on Mumbaikars and nothing is impossible.

Notably, Indore has held the title of being India's cleanest city for six consecutive years which is decided through the cleanliness survey, Swachh Survekshan.

