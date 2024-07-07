Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam: Over 3,000 Saplings Planted At Bhairav Dungri In MP's Shajapur

A plantation drive at Bhairav Dungri | FP Photo

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, a sapling plantation drive was held at Bhairav Dungri, Shajapur on Saturday, under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

The event, spearheaded by Shajapur MLA Arun Bhimawad, saw the planting of over 3,000 saplings. The event was attended by numerous dignitaries, including and former president of Madhya Pradesh Pilgrimage and Fair Authority Makhan Singh Chauhan.

Addressing the event, Chauhan highlighted the symbiotic relationship between nature and humans. He urged everyone to reflect on their impact on nature and to inculcate values in children that promote the protection of animals, trees and water resources.

MP Solanki stressed the importance of protecting nature by planting trees, drawing on cultural practices of worshipping nature. He urged everyone to plant a tree in memory of their mothers and to nurture it with the same care that a mother provides her children.

The MLA detailed the protective measures taken, such as wire fencing around Bhairav Dungri and announced upcoming development projects worth approximately Rs 8 crore. These projects include the widening of stairs for visitor convenience and the establishment of industrial units.

Highlighting further development plans, the MLA said MP Solanki had also given Rs 15 crore for developmental projects. The state government has also approved the construction of a four-lane road from Sankota to Tukrana and the widening of the road from Maksi to Bardiyason, with a budget of around Rs 124 crore.

Among those who were present in the programme were†municipal chairman Prem Jain, vice-chairman Santosh Joshi, divisional forest officer Mayank Chandiwal, district panchayat CEO Santosh Tagore and various other dignitaries and officials.