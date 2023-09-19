Double Engine Government Will Develop State: Fadnavis | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday, asked the public to be cautious about `electoral Hindus’ and said that at present the biggest threat to Sanatan is these `electoral Hindus’.

Fadnavis mentioned the development work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country and also praised the respect India has received at the international level. He discussed in detail that he has completely dedicated himself to the country.

He said that a double-engine government will take the state forward for the development of the State. If the engine of the state is handed over to any other party, then even the Centre's development chariot will not be able to take this chariot forward, hence again in 2024 Modi government and BJP government have to win with an overwhelming majority in the State assembly.

Many development schemes are being implemented for the State by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. “Rajiv Gandhi used to say that if I send 100 rupees from the Centre, only 15 rupees reach the poor and 85 rupees remain on the way. This is the new India. Modi Ji has given such a system that no one can eat the money in between,” he said.

