 Double Engine Government Will Develop State: Fadnavis
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreDouble Engine Government Will Develop State: Fadnavis

Double Engine Government Will Develop State: Fadnavis

Kamal Nath is an electoral Hindu’

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
Double Engine Government Will Develop State: Fadnavis | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday, asked the public to be cautious about `electoral Hindus’ and said that at present the biggest threat to Sanatan is these `electoral Hindus’.

Fadnavis mentioned the development work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country and also praised the respect India has received at the international level. He discussed in detail that he has completely dedicated himself to the country.

He said that a double-engine government will take the state forward for the development of the State. If the engine of the state is handed over to any other party, then even the Centre's development chariot will not be able to take this chariot forward, hence again in 2024 Modi government and BJP government have to win with an overwhelming majority in the State assembly.

Many development schemes are being implemented for the State by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. “Rajiv Gandhi used to say that if I send 100 rupees from the Centre, only 15 rupees reach the poor and 85 rupees remain on the way. This is the new India. Modi Ji has given such a system that no one can eat the money in between,” he said.

Read Also
Indore: Poor State Of Affairs Water leakage In OT Hits Orthopaedic Surgeries At MY Hospital
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Clear Skies After Incessant Downpour; Heavy Rains Predicted On Sept 22 & 23

MP Weather Update: Clear Skies After Incessant Downpour; Heavy Rains Predicted On Sept 22 & 23

MP: Brahmin Community Demands BJP & Congress To Include Their Demands In Election Manifesto

MP: Brahmin Community Demands BJP & Congress To Include Their Demands In Election Manifesto

MP: Guest Faculty Of Self-Financed Courses Seek ‘One State One Policy’ Treatment  

MP: Guest Faculty Of Self-Financed Courses Seek ‘One State One Policy’ Treatment  

MP: ‘Nar-Nari’ Staged On Concluding Day Of Theatre Festival  

MP: ‘Nar-Nari’ Staged On Concluding Day Of Theatre Festival  

Slogans Of ‘Jai Mahakal’ Echoed In South Korea  

Slogans Of ‘Jai Mahakal’ Echoed In South Korea  