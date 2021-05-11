Dhar: Youths in Dahi start awareness drive about vaccination, ask people to go for Ayurvedic remedies

Dahi (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): The youths residing in Soni Colony here have launched an awareness drive to encourage people from 18 to 44 years of age to get vaccinated.

Residents Durgesh Chouhan, Piyush Soni, Yash Soni, Mohit Soni, Bak Singh Mandloi, Rahul Panchotia, Mridul Soni, Sumit Soni, Rishabh Soni, Himanshu Soni, Rahul Maheshwari, Lakhan Bhavsar, Hansmukh Chauhan, Rohit, Pappu Soni have appealed to people to make vaccination campaign a success to help eliminate Covid -19.

They asked people to adopt Ayurvedic and home remedies and be safe. They also said it is the duty of every youth to protect environment and plant trees.