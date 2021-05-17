Dhar: 500 quintals of wheat could not be purchased at Sardarpur centre till last day as government closes portal

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): About 125 farmers with 100 tractor-trolleys loaded with 500 quintals of wheat visited wheat procurement centre 7 days back but could not sell produce till the last day, which was May 15.

The co-operative society started registration for wheat procurement of farmers from March 15. The wheat procurement that started from April 27 could not be completed till May 15.

On Saturday, SDM Bonder Singh Kalesh and tehsildar Premnarayan Parmar had asked Sadarpur tribal service cooperative society manager to improve the system. Despite this, 125 farmers waited till May 16 to sell their produce, hungry and thirsty in times of pandemic.

Kailash Maru, the manager society manager here, said 1,039 farmers were registered and 33,000 quintals of wheat were purchased from farmers till May 15. The wheat of remaining 125 farmers could not be purchased till 9 pm on Saturday despite their best efforts. Moreover, portal was closed by government after 9 pm.

“The list of 125 farmers has been sent to District Procurement Officer in Dhar and further action will be taken once information comes from there,” he added.