Dewas: Rotary Club holds Dahi Handi event, delivers message of teamwork

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): CG Tutorials and Rotary Club Dewas, a well-known educational institution of the city, organised a Dahi Handi programme on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Students from Class 9 to 12 participated in the programme enthusiastically. A team of 15 students each of boys and girls from different classes was formed and each group tried to break Dahi Handi by making pyramids in turn. Rotary Club secretary Ashish Gupta said that Dahi Handi was organised to teach the students how to work in groups and how working in groups makes achieving targets easy.

Rotary Club and CG Tutorials keep on organising such events throughout the year in which students learn group work and other such functions.