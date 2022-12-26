Dewas: MP team leaves to take part in national sub junior soft tennis championship

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Soft-tennis Association Vishwamitra Awardee Sudesh Sangate told that the state team left to participate in the 16th National Sub-Junior Soft-tennis Boys/Girls Competition to be held in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) from December 26 to 30.

Boys Team - Nipun Sangate, Roshan Mukati, Aditya Balodia, Himanshu Sharma, Madhusudan Nayak, Jayash Upadhyay, Krishna Patidar, Atharva Raghuvanshi.

Girls Team -Vaishnavi Raghuvanshi, Shambhavi Kekere, Saumya Chowdhary, Mahi Verma, Manya Sharma, Pearl Pahwani, Avyakrita Rathore, Manali Sharma, Vanshika Tiwari. Boys team coach will be Gaurav Kadam, manager will be Deepak Verma and the girls' team coach is Preeti Panwar and manager is Abhishek.