Dewas: 'Fitness and cleanliness are our moral responsibility'

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Chandramouli Shukla while flagging off a plog race organised on Sunday under Fit India Freedom Run 3.0 said that "fitness and cleanliness are our moral responsibility. The race was conducted on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department in coordination with Municipal Corporation, Dewas.

Along with this, the collector also administered an oath to participants regarding cleanliness of the city and the prohibition of drugs among youths. The race which began from Sayaji Dwar concluded at Gandhi Pratima near Bhopal Chouraha.

Participants collected the litter during the race and also raised slogans to keep the surroundings clean. Municipal Corporation Dewas Swachhata Brand Ambassador Syed Maqsood Ali, Mahesh Soni, and others were also present.