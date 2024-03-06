Devi Ahilya Hospital And Research Centre: Treating Cancer Patients ‘Sans Registration’ For Years, Probe Panel For Sealing Medical Facility

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The probe panel scanning Devi Ahilya Hospital and Research Centre has recommended sealing the facility after a recent raid exposed it lacked all that is required at a medical centre including the registration.

The hospital has been treating cancer patients for many years but the health officials were in slumber.

The CMHO alleged that the hospital didn’t even have registration but the hospital director rubbished the allegations claiming it has all types of permission from the health department and even a stay from High Court on a notice by the department.

The probe panel of district administration and health department submitted its report to the collector on Tuesday and has recommended to seal the facility with immediate effect along with taking action against the owner for misleading the poor patients and the people.

The panel claimed that the hospital was running without permission for many years and even treating cancer patients and found 13 patients admitted there even when the hospital didn’t have any registration, certification, or any kind of permission to run the hospital.

Moreover, the hospital owner did not have any eligible degree but claimed to be a doctor with BEMS degree as qualification.

“The hospital was full of irregularities. It didn’t have any legal permission. No qualified doctor was there, no permission of pollution control board, no permission from Municipal Corporation, and nothing from any other department. Surprisingly, it has been running since 2015. Earlier with the name of Medipearl and now with the name of Devi Ahilya Hospital and Research Centre,” a member of the probe panel, wishing anonymity, said.

Seal centre, shift patients to cancer hospital: Probe panel

The probe committee has recommended sealing the hospital with immediate effect and shifting the cancer patients to the government Cancer Hospital.

The recommendations of the committee:

1 Devi Ahilya Hospital and Research Center is being operated without registration and the innocent public is being misled. Keeping in view the public health, it would be appropriate to seal the hospital and shift the admitted patients elsewhere.

2 The hospital owner is trying to mislead the public by using the word ‘Doctor’ as prefix in his name, whereas as per the rules of Madhya Pradesh Government, a person having electro homeopathy or alternative medicine qualification is not eligible to use the word Dr. Appropriate action under relevant sections recommended.

3 Financial irregularities were also found after which other agencies were also suggested to probe the matter.

Seeking funds for cancer patients lands hospital in soup

A letter from Chief Minister’s house has forced the district administration to launch a probe against the hospital. “The hospital was sending regular requests to the CM for getting funds to treat the poor cancer patients. Officials of CM House were surprised after getting many requests from the hospital and asked administrative officials to probe into the same.

Registered with health dept, having all permissions

“We have a registration from the health department. CMHO had withheld the renewal but we got a stay from the court. The CMHO is lying. We were treating patients through electro homeopathy and patients are satisfied.”

Ajay Hardia

Director, Devi Ahilya Hospital, Indore

Hospital was not registered with us

“We couldn’t take action against the hospital as it was not registered with our department. The owner was treating patients through electro homoeopathy. A joint team of administration and health department had inspected the hospital and collector will take action over the same.”

Dr BS Saitya

CMHO, Indore

Report submitted to collector

“We raided the hospital and found many irregularities. We have submitted the report to the collector and action will be taken as per his directions.”

Ghanshyam Dhangar

SDM, Juni Indore