Indore: Equipment, Financial Help Availed In Jansunvai

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Like every Tuesday, Jansunvai was held on Tuesday also at the Collector's office. In the Jansunvai equipment and financial help were provided to needed people. Collector Asheesh Singh seriously listened to the problems of citizens who came to the public hearing and resolved them on the spot with sensitivity. He availed financial help from Red Cross funds to some for education and others for treatment purposes.

Talented girl Nikita Soni reached Collector Singh. She informed that she is studying and stay in a hostel in Bhanwarkuan area. The financial condition of her family is not good. Only her mother is taking care of her. She wants to continue her study further. This is not possible due to financial problems. The Collector immediately approved financial assistance of Rs 25k. Similarly, Somesh Bhanwar was given an assistance of Rs 50k for the treatment of his mother. Some disabled people who came to the Jansunvai were also given assistance for employment. Among these, sewing machines were given to Zohra B, Bhavana Gupta, Lakshmi Yadav and Faraz Khan. Similarly, Harshit Pal was given help of Rs 25k for hearing aid and Mukesh Kumar Gupta was given help for hand cart business.

Additional Collector Gaurav Benal, Roshan Rai and other officials listened to the problems of applicants and resolved them as much as possible. A time limit was set for resolution of applications which could not be resolved on Tuesday.