DC Elections: Legacy vs Novelty- Unique campaign for OD seats

Indore: The contest for the two Old Dalian (OD) seats in the Daly College (DC) Board of Governors

(BoG) is witnessing a keen contest with the opposing teams stepping up their campaigns - both online and offline to woo the voters. While one holds the legacy of being on the BoG of DC for 15 years, the other group has a feminist and social activist.

Meet the contenders

Sandeep Parekh (1979 batch) and Dr Divya Gupta (1982 batch) are competing for seat against Dheeraj Lulla (1994 batch) and Devraj Singh Badgara (1989 batch).

Gupta and Parekh are playing on novelty and feminism as their strengths.

Badgara and Lulla have a track record 15 years to represent their ideals and strengths.

Gupta & Parekh's campaign

The first campaign and communications released by Gupta and Parekh quotes them as 'Im-pact' team. The team aims to bring transformation with transparency.

In his campaign, Parekh presents himself as dynamic and moralistic person. Showcasing his previous experiences in Old Dalian Association (ODA) and Yeshwant Club. His initiatives in ODA are the main highlights mentioning the Royal Cooking Food Festival.

Parekh’s pioneering initiatives at ODA

· Introduced Royal Cooking Food Festival

· Launched the website

· Built a sense of community by introducing identity cards

· Initiated monsoon picnics

Gupta's profile shows her as a philanthropist, who works for social issues concerning women. Playing the pink power as her strength, Gupta's campaign mostly targets women. Gupta in her statement added that women from Indore are slowly joining her and supporting her agendas for women security at DC.

Gupta's initiatives

· Launch of public library

· NGO for women empowerment

· Module for 'Grabha Sanskar' for antenatal women wellness

Badgara & Lulla's campaign

Badgara and Lulla have a vision for making DC a ‘School of Choice’ and instead of profiling themselves, they have chosen to discuss about their vision for the next 5 years.

The campaign shares the vision of the team as “Our vision is to make working of the Board Fully Transparent and more so in the form of being a ‘Facilitator’.”

How they plan to achieve this by making committees for every element. Further, Badgara and Lulla plan to build an online system for suggestions and recommendations from ODA members. The highlights of the campaign in various heads are as follows:

· Financial: Sanctioned Rs 42 crores approx for development.

· Academic: Delivered highest ever average of 83.6 percentile in the history of DC in grade XII. The Next Big Thing - Introduction of International Baccalaureate “IB” as a curriculum choice for students. A more practical and application based programme by June 2021. Annual fee increase to be capped at a maximum of 5%.

· Sports: Brought back lost legacy with the reintroduction of The Triangular Kishangarh Shield Tournament and Annual Cross Country Run. Compulsory Physical Training in the morning, Team sports participation of each and every student to create an inclusive atmosphere. Inter House Athletics restarted with the Olympic Tag Programme

Other than this, the detailed campaign discusses various projects undertaken in various heads including heritage preservation, go green, gender parity, safety and security.

Contenders say…

"Our youth has the capacity to change our world for the better."

Dr Divya Gupta

"Success brings responsibility and love for alma matter. I promise to bring desired development with integrity and humility."

Sandeep Parekh

"We as the voice of the Old Dalian fraternity to the Board will take your suggestions and provide you with a quarterly update of our SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, Time-Bound) objectives of Vision 2020 and implementation of your recommendations for the school.”

Dheeraj Lulla

"Let work speak for itself. We have a vision to make working of the board fully transparent in future and track record to prove our work. We will follow the ‘OGSM’ philosophy ‘Objective, Goal, Strategy and Measures’ to achieve our SMART objectives."

Devraj Singh Badgara