DAVV to hold UTD final semester exams on Google Classroom app

Indore: In view of coronavirus situation, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is gearing up to conduct final semester/year examinations of its teaching department students on Google Classroom app.
Two days after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cleared that they would comply with UGC guidelines on exams, vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain on Thursday constituted a six-member committee for recommending the mode of final semester/year examinations.
The committee on Friday submitted its recommendations with pushing for open book examinations in online mode.
The committee comprising Sanjeev Tokekar, Anand Sapre, Sangeeta Jain, Sanjay Tanwani, VB Gupta and Ashesh Tiwari also verbally suggested that the exams should be conducted in first week of August.
“We want examinations to be held at the earliest in the interest of students who got job offers from different companies but could not join the jobs in absence of a degree,” said one of the committee members wishing anonymity.
He stated that the students were continuously requesting to declare their final semester/year results so that they could join the companies.
In wake of coronavirus, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan last month had announced plans to promote students in next class without conduct of exams.
It was also announced that the results of UG final year and PG final semester students would be declared by accepting maximum marks obtained in the past years/semesters.
However, two days back in a meeting chaired by the CM it was decided to hold final semester/year exams as per the UGC guidelines.
Cameras to help check malpractice
Google Classroom app uses camera of mobile phone or tablet to show student taking exams. So, the university will be able to check any malpractice during the exam by the student. “All we need to do is that an observer is to be deployed to monitor activities of the examinee,” said a senior professor.
DAVV should obtain necessary permission
Former executive council member Ajay Chordia stated that there is no provision for conducting of examination in online mode in the university system. “The ordinances related to examination are silent on mode of examinations but the established practice in the DAVV and rest of the universities in the state is of conducting exams in offline mode. If the DAVV is going to opt for online mode it should first obtain necessary permissions or pass a new ordinance so that no question can’t be raised the exams later on,” he said.
Recommendations by the committee
The final semester examination all programmes being run in UTDs can be conducted in online mode. The duration and marks of the semester-end examination will remain the same as earlier in offline mode.
In case of final year students, who have not cleared all subjects of previous years and having ATKT will be allowed to write a project report or appear in the online examination with regard to the subjects with ATKT.
The question paper for semester-end examination in online mode can be set application-oriented consisting problems/ case studies/ applied questions, so that it can be conducted as Open Book examination.
The question paper can be uploaded on the online platform or sent by email 5-10 minutes before the start time of the examination. The students have to complete the paper in the given time and 20 minutes extra time can be given to them for sending/ uploading the answers in pdf format.
Other detailed operational guidelines will be made at the School/Institute level.
The students who are not able to appear in the online theory examination will be given another chance for offline online examination as and when conducted.
The other modalities and procedures including remuneration etc for online examination will remain the same as offline examinations.