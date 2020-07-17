DAVV to hold UTD final semester exams on Google Classroom app

Indore: In view of coronavirus situation, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is gearing up to conduct final semester/year examinations of its teaching department students on Google Classroom app.

Two days after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cleared that they would comply with UGC guidelines on exams, vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain on Thursday constituted a six-member committee for recommending the mode of final semester/year examinations.

The committee on Friday submitted its recommendations with pushing for open book examinations in online mode.

The committee comprising Sanjeev Tokekar, Anand Sapre, Sangeeta Jain, Sanjay Tanwani, VB Gupta and Ashesh Tiwari also verbally suggested that the exams should be conducted in first week of August.

“We want examinations to be held at the earliest in the interest of students who got job offers from different companies but could not join the jobs in absence of a degree,” said one of the committee members wishing anonymity.

He stated that the students were continuously requesting to declare their final semester/year results so that they could join the companies.

In wake of coronavirus, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan last month had announced plans to promote students in next class without conduct of exams.

It was also announced that the results of UG final year and PG final semester students would be declared by accepting maximum marks obtained in the past years/semesters.

However, two days back in a meeting chaired by the CM it was decided to hold final semester/year exams as per the UGC guidelines.