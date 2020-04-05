Curfew violators will be kept in separate jail: Indore Collector Manish Singh

Indore: District Collector Manish Singh has firmly stated that curfew violators will be kept at a separate place and the same will be notified as jail. Also violators will be caned to ensure strict enforcement of curfew. The administration means business and will ensure stricter measures to make the city and district a more safer place.

Collector Singh was talking to media here at his office on Sunday after concluding video-conferencing with Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba from New Delhi. In the VC, the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of all the States and Collectors and SPs-DIG were connected from across the country. Singh said Gauba discussed the feedback with all field officers. He also discussed the future plans and ways to contain the menace. How the monitoring of the each home of the COVID-19 positive patients has to be done was discussed in detailed.

The VC also revealed that Bhilwara administration had done exemplary job in fighting corona. Singh reiterated that cooperation of the public and effective measures put forward by the administration... together these efforts would turn the tide against the crisis.

Notify separate jail

Singh said, "I and the DIG have decided to ensure stricter means during the curfew. Under this, we will develop a separate jail for the curfew violators."

Breathing problem

Collector Singh once again appealed to public that if they experience breathing problems, they must consult doctors immediately, get hospitalised. They should not delay under any circumstances which may damage the lungs.

Authentic bulletin

Singh said the Dean of MGM Medical College's bulletin should be considered as authentic.