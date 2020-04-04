Indore: Group admin arrested for circulating objectionable content

Indore: Crime branch on Saturday arrested the group admin of a WhatsApp group where an objectionable post was shared by a member. The accused who shared the post was arrested a couple of days ago since then the group admin was being searched.

ASP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said a team is keeping an eye on social media platforms to take action against the person who is circulating the objectionable messages.

The accused, Arif, was arrested from Khajrana a couple of days ago. He had shared objectionable content regarding coronavirus and to mislead people about the same. Since then, his group admin Prakash Patel was being searhed by the CB. On Saturday, Prakash, a resident of Bhagirathpura area, was arrested. Dandotiya said Patel also forwarded the message in other groups. Further investigation is underway.

Four shopkeepers arrested for violating DM’s order

Four shop owners were arrested for violating lockdown at Tilak Nagar and Khajarana areas on Saturday.

According to the police, two persons in Samvid Nagar and Chouhan Nagar had opened their shops during the curfew and lockdown in the city. The police reached the spots and arrested Sachin Koushal from Samvid Nagar and Hemant Sachan from Chouhan Nagar. The accused have been booked under Section 188 of the IPC.

Khajarana police arrested two other persons for keeping their shops open. Police said Nijam Ansari of Habib Colony and Akash Bhalse of Nyay Nagar were arrested and they were booked under relevant sections of IPC for violating DM’s order.