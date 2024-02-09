CUET: Devi Ahilya Vishwa Vidyalaya Sees Decline In Applicants |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has seen a significant decline in the number of students applying for its courses through the common university entrance test (CUET).

There have been 37,000 registrations for DAVV courses so far even as the deadline has been extended till Feb 10. This figure is not even half compared to last year’s figure. Last year around 83,000 had applied for DAVV courses.

While there were only 18 courses last year, this time the number of courses has increased to 43. The seats have also increased from 1200 to around 2000. Still, the number of applicants applying for DAVV courses has gone down.

Nayta Mundla ISBT To Begin Operations On February 16 | FP Photo

Nayta Mundla ISBT To Begin Operations On February 16

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): The inter state bus terminus (ISBT) at Nayta Mundla will begin operations from February 16 where all buses from Navlakha and Teen Imli will have proper connectivity with other means of public transport to ensure that passengers shall not get incontinence in commuting, collector Manish Singh instructed on Thursday.

Collector Singh inspected the bus stand. He instructed officials to arrange all necessary facilities before inaugurating the bus stand. He gave instructions to improve the access road to bus stand, make sign boards and other arrangements at the bus stand.

He asked officials of IDA to ensure all basic facilities at the bus terminus after discussing with all concerned officials. He also gave instructions to operate city buses, e-rickshaws and auto rickshaws till ISBT.