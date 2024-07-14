Crumbled Culverts: Silawat-Pati Road In MP, A Death Trap For Commuters

The culvert on hazardous Silawat-Pati road |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The 18-kilometre-long Silawat-Pati road has become a symbol of neglect, with its crumbling infrastructure and hazardous culverts claiming lives regularly. Despite the government's focus on constructing new roads and bridges, this crucial artery remains overlooked, jeopardising the safety of commuters.

Small culverts, lacking essential railings, have been constructed haphazardly along rivers and drains, particularly in the ghat area. These poorly designed culverts, often winding and submerged during rains, have led to numerous accidents and fatalities.

Villagers report that accidents are a daily occurrence due to these perilous structures, exacerbated by the road's narrow lanes and absence of proper maintenance.

Residents emphasis the urgent need for substantial improvements, including the construction of larger bridges over the Veni and Kuankhad rivers.

During rainy seasons, these rivers flood, submerging the existing culverts and causing lengthy traffic delays, impacting daily life for hundreds of villagers dependent on the road.

"People from over 70 villages rely on this route," stated Umesh Solanki, a Pati resident. "The current culverts are inadequate, causing significant disruptions during floods and posing a danger to all who travel here."

Calls for action echo across affected communities, demanding comprehensive road widening and the installation of safer, straighter bridges to replace the treacherous ghat sections.

The persistent neglect of this vital road link, despite its heavy usage by buses, jeeps, and countless two-wheelers, underscores the pressing need for immediate governmental intervention.

Authorities have yet to respond to these urgent pleas, leaving locals frustrated and fearing for their safety each time they navigate the hazardous Silawat-Pati road.