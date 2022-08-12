Cross-voting helps BJP win Shamgarh City Council president poll

Shamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): BJP president candidate Kavita Yadav won the election for the post of City Council president of Shamgarh on Friday defeating her Congress rival by just one vote.

BJP has secured seven seats in the City Council while Congress has six votes. Later two BJP candidates left the party and registered with Congress and one Independent candidate came in the favour of BJP. Still BJP was lacking in votes. But, due to the cross-voting by one Congress councillor, BJP secured the president's seat.

Later, the Congress councillor who did cross-voting was assaulted by his own party workers. Similarly, Independent candidate Dali Bai Gopal Joshi who won the councillor election as an Independent was made the BJP candidate for the vice president post and defeated Pankaj Mujawdia of Congress.

Shamgarh has become a city to give an example of women's empowerment. Women-dominated city government has been formed in which 10 women councillors including the president/vice president and 5 male councillors will govern the city.

