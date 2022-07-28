Cross voting ensures BJP win in Indore janpad prez election, also bags Mhow

Winning candidate getting victory certificate |

Indore\Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)

Despite being short of majority in the election of janpad panchayat, ruling party in the State and winner of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), succeeded in ensuring cross voting from 2 Congress supported members. BJP supported candidate Vishwajeet Singh Patel won the election of president of Indore janpad panchayat.

The janpad panchayat was fought on a non-party basis. But the BJP and Congress both fielded their supported candidates in the election of 25 members of Indore janpad. Out of this, BJP supported 12 candidates and Congress supported 13 candidates won the election. The election of president and vice-president of janpad panchayat held in zilla panchayat office on Wednesday, where all 25 members voted for the both posts.

According to the information given by the presiding officer, BJP supported candidate Vishwajeet Singh (Kanha Patel) son of Shankarsinh Sisodia was declared elected president of Indore janpad panchayat and Subhash son of Badrilal Chaudhary was declared elected vice-president.

BJP Vishwajeet Singh secured 14 votes, while Congress Party candidate Sarla Mandloi got just 11 votes. Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat was present in zilla panchayat building during the election.

BJP captures Mhow janpad panchayat

BJP won the post of both president and vice-president of Mhow janpad panchayat, whose elections were held at the janpad panchayat office. BJP supported candidate Sardar Malviya won the president’s post with 14 votes from BJP supporters and one from an independent. Congress candidate Maya Parmar got nine votes of Congress members and one independent member. Birbal Davar supported by BJP won the vice-president’s election with 16 votes, while Ramchandra Rathore of Congress got nine votes. There were 25 members, BJP had support of 14 members, Congress had support of 9 members and there were two independent members, who were rebel BJP candidates.

Additional collector Rajesh Rathore was the officer in-charge of district panchayat elections, Mhow sub-divisional officer Akshat Jain ,tehsildar Abhishek Sharma and other officials were present.