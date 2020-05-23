COVID-19 in Indore: Securing the towns with interesting lifestyles

Indore
Life is precious and learning that lesson soon, this mini-town has stocked up on essentials prevention kits for lockdown and ensuring necessary precautions. Treasure Town situated in Bijalpur is home to 1,200 families.
To secure the lives of residents from corona virus attack, the township has its own rules for residents. Residents are now confined to their homes, but safe and helping in controlling the outspread of COVID-19, said Deepam Shewani, head of the township while sharing the details about preventive measures.
No Outsiders Allowed
Like many other townships, Treasure Town has adopted the practise of not allowing any outside vehicles inside. All the delivery personnel are required to drop off the deliveries at the gate. The person ordering the grocery or any other item is required to pick up the delivered packet from the gate. At the gate, security guard and other staff is instructed to keep social distance.
Sanitising every incoming vehicle
Ensuring that coronavirus does not enter their township by human or vehicles, every entering vehicle in the township is sanitised. Other than sanitising common places, this is a new initiative in the township.
No one inside the township is allowed to go out unless they have permission and pass as provided by district administration. In case of essential and emergencies, the township grants special permission to go out.
Following necessary precautions, the security guards of the township also check outgoing permitted professionals for fever using a thermal screener.
Stock of Sanitisers & Masks
In the beginning of lockdown, when there was a shortage of masks and sanitisers due to sudden demand, township bough them in bulk. The stock is used as a buffer for society members and given in small quantities when needed. Further, sanitisers are used to sanitise all the public areas in the township regularly.
For security and other township staff, mask and sanitiser is compulsory
