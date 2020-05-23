COVID-19 in Indore: Securing the towns with interesting lifestyles

Indore

Life is precious and learning that lesson soon, this mini-town has stocked up on essentials prevention kits for lockdown and ensuring necessary precautions. Treasure Town situated in Bijalpur is home to 1,200 families.

To secure the lives of residents from corona virus attack, the township has its own rules for residents. Residents are now confined to their homes, but safe and helping in controlling the outspread of COVID-19, said Deepam Shewani, head of the township while sharing the details about preventive measures.

No Outsiders Allowed

Like many other townships, Treasure Town has adopted the practise of not allowing any outside vehicles inside. All the delivery personnel are required to drop off the deliveries at the gate. The person ordering the grocery or any other item is required to pick up the delivered packet from the gate. At the gate, security guard and other staff is instructed to keep social distance.