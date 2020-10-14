Coronavirus Update: 372 positive, three deaths in Indore

Indore: Citizens got relief on Wednesday when the number of positive patients dropped below 400 after 25 days. As many as 372 patients were found positive out of 2818 sample reports received on Wednesday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 13.2 percent and total number of patients reached to 30754. The mark of 400 was crossed on September 19 for the last time and the number of cases didn’t decrease much since then.

Three deaths were reported total number of deaths reached 649, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Wednesday night was 342932. As many as 2434 samples were tested negative on Wednesday.

“We have taken as many as 2148 more samples,” CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said.

As many as 3732 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 26373 patients have been discharged so far.

232 patients added in discharged after reconciliation

As many as 232 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Wednesday as reconciliation.

Health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged but were not informed by hospitals.