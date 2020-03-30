Coronavirus News in Madhya Pradesh: 30 hour complete lockdown declared in Ratlam

Ratlam: There will be total lockdown in the district on Tuesday and relaxations which was so far available for purchasing essential commodities will remain withdrawn on March 31.

Giving this information to the media persons on Tuesday District Collector Ruchika Chauhan said that except medical shops which have been identified and supply of milk by vendor at the houses including Sanchi milk will be allowed to operate.

There will be total lockdown on March 31 in the whole district and movement of the people outside their houses will not be allowed for 30 hours from Monday midnight to 6 AM of April 1. All grocery shops, Sabji Mandi, retail sale of Vegetables will not be at all allowed as was permitted so far to be opened for any period and movement of people whatsoever outside the houses will not be allowed during this period.

In reply to a question she clarified that total lockdown will be for March 31 only and thereafter previously implemented lockdown will become effective which is to continue till April 14.

District collector Chauhan also made it clear that meals packets will also be distributed at the district administration level only.

She further informed that in Ratlam district a total of 50 places have been identified where arrangements have been made for the stay of the workers who did not have any place of stay or for persons who are from other districts. For them arrangements have been made at Dharmashala and hostels about which announcements have been made. No movement of any workers or any person from the limits of district or inside the district will be allowed on March 31 which will be total lockdown day.

APPEAL BY SPIRITUAL LEADERS

Meanwhile, leaders of various religions Monday appealed people to remain inside their houses and to follow strictly the guidelines and orders of the district administration. Swami Swarupanand of Akhand Ashram here Monday appealed people to remain inside the houses as it is the only alternate to fight the epidemic Covid-19. Shahar Kaji Sayed Ahmed Ali appealed people that it is most dangerous time for the whole world and appealed people to follow the directives of the district administration. Gyani Man Singh and Father Francis Rebello also appealed people to remain inside houses and to save themselves and the society from the dreaded disease Covid-19.

POLICE ACTION AGAINST USE OF VEHICLES

Despite total ban on the use of two wheelers and four wheelers in the city during lockdown period some people are still found to be using their vehicles and venturing out of their houses during relaxation hours for making purchases of essential commodities. Traffic police on Monday registered cases and seized the vehicles against such persons.

Railway employees to be reimbursed bills of medicine purchased from outside

All the railway employees and railway pensioners have been told to purchase medicines from the Medical stores other than railway hospitals and the payment of such medicine bills will be made by the Railway. An official press release on Monday informed that for observing social distance during Covid-19 scare all beneficiary of the Central Government Health Scheme including railway employees and retired railway employees and their family members have been told to purchase medicines till April 30 from the medical shops and not to reach at the railway hospital as railway hospitals have to be kept free from crowd. Bills will be reimbursed by the railways later on. All the railway hospitals are now meant for the patients of covid-19. A press release appealed railway employees not to go to Railway hospital unless it is very much essential. They were advised to contact railway doctors through phone.