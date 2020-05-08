Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: Dal ki Dulhan, Dal-Roti Bihari style

‘Dal-Roti’ is undoubtedly the healthiest among the staple diets for Indoreans. However, after having the same for more than a month, we need a change. It is not possible for everyone, especially those working from home, to prepare time-consuming delicacies every day.

However, it is possible to twist the regular dishes into a new delicacy that will amaze your family members. This special form of Dal-Roti is labelled as ‘Dal Ki Dulhan’ and was first prepared in Bihari cuisine.

Health benefits

Combination of the dals in a recipe is a good source of protein, essential amino acids, potassium, iron, fibre and vitamin B1. It also helps to lower cholesterol and control sugar levels. Further, it aids weight loss.

A plain roti is an excellent source of soluble fibre, which helps lower blood cholesterol levels, prevents constipation and helps keep our digestive system healthy. Loaded with complex carbohydrates it gives you sustained energy and can keep you satiated for hours.

How to make ‘Dal ki Dulhan’?

· Mix pulses (split pea, split green gram and split red), wash and soak for an hour. Pressure cook it for 3-4 whistles.

· Prepare small chapatti from whole wheat dough.

· To shape it into dal ki dulhan, lift from four corners and join them in the centre so 4 loops are formed taking a butterfly shape.

· Boiled dal should be smooth and thin just like soup.

· Add all dulhans into dal and simmer for 12-15 mins.

· Temper the dish with ghee, cumin seeds, asafoetida, and red chilli.