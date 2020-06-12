Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 23 years old mother, newborn discharged in Ratlam

Ratlam: A 23-years-old woman of Nayapura here who delivered baby after being detected Covid-19 positive has been discharged on Friday after begin treated along with three other patients from Covid-19 hospital of the Government Medical College (GMC) here.
A 23 years old mother and her baby on Friday left the GMC in presence of district collector Ruchika Chauhan, SP Gaurav Tiwari, dean Dr Sanjay Dixit and GMC staff. The Covid-19 sample test reports of 23-year-old woman and her newly born baby were found negative before discharge.
Covid-19 test report of newly born baby after delivery was also negative.
GMC dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that special care was taken of the mother and baby both at the Covid-19 hospital of the GMC here. Expert doctor’s team of GMC carried out the caesarean delivery successfully.
Thereafter both mother and baby were kept in the COVID-19 hospital for the special care.
Meanwhile, official information added that four persons who were discharged include two of Ratlam and two of Jaora.
Two patients discharged of Ratlam city include an 11-year-old girl from Tata Nagar and 23-year-old woman of Nayapura. Two patients discharged of Jaora are from Gadikhana area.
The total number of discharge persons has gone up to 44 out of total 85 patients detected so far. Four deaths have taken place and the number of active patient at present is 37.
Meanwhile, intensive health door-to-door survey is underway and suspects are being referred to the fever clinics specially set up here at four places in the city to check the cases of cough, fever and cold.