Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 23 years old mother, newborn discharged in Ratlam

Ratlam: A 23-years-old woman of Nayapura here who delivered baby after being detected Covid-19 positive has been discharged on Friday after begin treated along with three other patients from Covid-19 hospital of the Government Medical College (GMC) here.

A 23 years old mother and her baby on Friday left the GMC in presence of district collector Ruchika Chauhan, SP Gaurav Tiwari, dean Dr Sanjay Dixit and GMC staff. The Covid-19 sample test reports of 23-year-old woman and her newly born baby were found negative before discharge.

Covid-19 test report of newly born baby after delivery was also negative.

GMC dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that special care was taken of the mother and baby both at the Covid-19 hospital of the GMC here. Expert doctor’s team of GMC carried out the caesarean delivery successfully.

Thereafter both mother and baby were kept in the COVID-19 hospital for the special care.