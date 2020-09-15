Coronavirus in Indore: Patients dying as hospitals beds run full

Indore: With swiftly increasing cases of Covid-19, the situation in the city is turning from bad to worse as most of the hospitals are full and are not admitting new patients, as a result of which people are dying. This is true of almost all the hospitals in the city.

Such an incident took place on Tuesday when a 70-year old man was first refused admission in one hospital and he lost his life when another hospital delayed in admitting him.

His family alleged that the deceased, a resident of Juni Indore, was rushed to Medicare Hospital on Tuesday morning after complaining of chest pain. “He was denied admission as the hospital staff claimed that there was no bed available. Later, we rushed him to CHL Hospital but the doctors delayed in starting treatment and admitting the patient due to which he died.”