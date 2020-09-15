Coronavirus in Indore: Patients dying as hospitals beds run full

Indore: With swiftly increasing cases of Covid-19, the situation in the city is turning from bad to worse as most of the hospitals are full and are not admitting new patients, as a result of which people are dying. This is true of almost all the hospitals in the city.
Such an incident took place on Tuesday when a 70-year old man was first refused admission in one hospital and he lost his life when another hospital delayed in admitting him.
His family alleged that the deceased, a resident of Juni Indore, was rushed to Medicare Hospital on Tuesday morning after complaining of chest pain. “He was denied admission as the hospital staff claimed that there was no bed available. Later, we rushed him to CHL Hospital but the doctors delayed in starting treatment and admitting the patient due to which he died.”
In another incident, the oxygen in-charge in Geeta Bhawan Hospital Pandurao alleged that he was denied admission to the hospital even when beds are reserved there for Covid patients.
“I am oxygen in-charge in Geeta Bhawan Hospital and tested Covid-19 positive. I requested the hospital management to get me admitted but they refused and sent me to MTH. Administration has reserved beds in hospital for Covid patients but they are not admitting any patients,” Pandurao said.
The in-charge zone officer, deployed by CMHO, Dr Ajay Gupta said that Geeta Bhawan Hospital has all the necessary facilities for Covid-19 patients with paramedical staff but they don't have a consultant due to which they are not admitting patients there.
“We informed administrative officials about it and soon some arrangements would be made,” he added.
