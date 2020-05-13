Coronavirus in Indore: Full list of COVID-19 hotspots according to Indore Municipal Corporations on May 13, 2020

COVID-19 has spread its tentacles in the entire city of Indore, with cases being reported from areas not included in list of infected areas. Malharganj, Banganga, Raghuvanshi Colony, Raj Mohalla, Dravid Nagar are few of them. Not only families but even neighbours have tested positive in Nehru Nagar which has emerged as the new hotspot.

The Indore Municipal Corporation has put out a list of containment zones that they regularly update

This is the list

1 6 Tirumal Nagar Indore

2 289 Pragati Nagar Indore

3 310 Gaffar ki Chawl Indore

4 437/1 Rustam ki Fel Indore

5 50 Dravid Nagar Indore

6 723 Malviya Nagar Indore

7 78 A Bhakt Prahalad Nagar Indore

8 73 Badi Gwal Tol.i Balaji Mohalla Indore

9 526, 554, 1719 Kulkarni ka Bhatta Indore

10 25 Jeevan Colony IDA Building Indore

11 163 A Abhinandan Nagar Indore

12 Clene Pearl Indore

13 118 Mhow Naka Indore

14 E 103 Kalindi Mid Town Indore

15 21/22 Sir Hukam Chand Marg Indore

16 22 Kanta Apartment Manoramaganj Indore

17 Rukmani Nagar Indore

18 365 Kumar Khadi Indore

19 409 Khajuri Bazar Indore

20 10 Jungum Pura Indore

21 91 Pirkaradiya Kshipra Sanwer

22 516Jabran Colony Indore

23 Marimata ka Bagicha Jabran Colony Indore

24 220 Saraswati Nagar Jabran Colony Indore

25 221 Brahma Bag Colony Marimata Indore

26 12/6 Mural Mohalla Chhawani Indore

27 19 Shahid liernu Colony Indore

28 60/1 Shukla ki Gawadi Shankar Ganj Indore

29 122 Ma:'athi Mohalla Indore

30 19 and 23 Old Rajmohalla Indore

31 46/4 Sindhi Colony Indore

32 220 Rustam ka Bagicha Indore

33 106 North Toda Indore

34 26 MOG Line Indore

35 102 Motila I ki Chawl Patnipura Indore

36 233/4 Nehru Nagar Indore _

37 C-103 Bakhtawar Ram Nagar Indore

38 Old 45 New 14 Badwali Chouki8ndore

39 6 A Jawahar Nagar Indore

40 224 Gali No. 3 Nanda Nagar Indore

41 419 Janta Colony Nanda Nagar Indore

42 32 South Kamathipura Indore

43 54/11 Pardeshipura Indore

44 Lal Bag Gate B 17 Arjunpura Indore

45 8 A Telephone Nagar Mhow

46 118 B Shakti Nagar Bangali Square Indore

47 29Juni Indore

48 Tejpur Gadbadi Scheme No. 103 Indore

49 115 Katju Colony Indore

50 112 North Toda Indore

51 i340 Jabran Colony Indore

52 402 Rustam ka Bagicha Indore

53 276 and Mahant Complax Malharganj Indore

54 4 Shankar Ganj Indore

55 60 Kabutar Khana Indore

56 25 Dhan Gali Indore

57 361 Shakkar Bazar Indore