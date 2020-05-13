Coronavirus in Indore: Full list of COVID-19 hotspots according to Indore Municipal Corporations on May 13, 2020

COVID-19 has spread its tentacles in the entire city of Indore, with cases being reported from areas not included in list of infected areas. Malharganj, Banganga, Raghuvanshi Colony, Raj Mohalla, Dravid Nagar are few of them. Not only families but even neighbours have tested positive in Nehru Nagar which has emerged as the new hotspot.
The Indore Municipal Corporation has put out a list of containment zones that they regularly update
This is the list
1 6 Tirumal Nagar Indore
2 289 Pragati Nagar Indore
3 310 Gaffar ki Chawl Indore
4 437/1 Rustam ki Fel Indore
5 50 Dravid Nagar Indore
6 723 Malviya Nagar Indore
7 78 A Bhakt Prahalad Nagar Indore
8 73 Badi Gwal Tol.i Balaji Mohalla Indore
9 526, 554, 1719 Kulkarni ka Bhatta Indore
10 25 Jeevan Colony IDA Building Indore
11 163 A Abhinandan Nagar Indore
12 Clene Pearl Indore
13 118 Mhow Naka Indore
14 E 103 Kalindi Mid Town Indore
15 21/22 Sir Hukam Chand Marg Indore
16 22 Kanta Apartment Manoramaganj Indore
17 Rukmani Nagar Indore
18 365 Kumar Khadi Indore
19 409 Khajuri Bazar Indore
20 10 Jungum Pura Indore
21 91 Pirkaradiya Kshipra Sanwer
22 516Jabran Colony Indore
23 Marimata ka Bagicha Jabran Colony Indore
24 220 Saraswati Nagar Jabran Colony Indore
25 221 Brahma Bag Colony Marimata Indore
26 12/6 Mural Mohalla Chhawani Indore
27 19 Shahid liernu Colony Indore
28 60/1 Shukla ki Gawadi Shankar Ganj Indore
29 122 Ma:'athi Mohalla Indore
30 19 and 23 Old Rajmohalla Indore
31 46/4 Sindhi Colony Indore
32 220 Rustam ka Bagicha Indore
33 106 North Toda Indore
34 26 MOG Line Indore
35 102 Motila I ki Chawl Patnipura Indore
36 233/4 Nehru Nagar Indore _
37 C-103 Bakhtawar Ram Nagar Indore
38 Old 45 New 14 Badwali Chouki8ndore
39 6 A Jawahar Nagar Indore
40 224 Gali No. 3 Nanda Nagar Indore
41 419 Janta Colony Nanda Nagar Indore
42 32 South Kamathipura Indore
43 54/11 Pardeshipura Indore
44 Lal Bag Gate B 17 Arjunpura Indore
45 8 A Telephone Nagar Mhow
46 118 B Shakti Nagar Bangali Square Indore
47 29Juni Indore
48 Tejpur Gadbadi Scheme No. 103 Indore
49 115 Katju Colony Indore
50 112 North Toda Indore
51 i340 Jabran Colony Indore
52 402 Rustam ka Bagicha Indore
53 276 and Mahant Complax Malharganj Indore
54 4 Shankar Ganj Indore
55 60 Kabutar Khana Indore
56 25 Dhan Gali Indore
57 361 Shakkar Bazar Indore
