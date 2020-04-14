Coronavirus in Indore: Cops sealed roads those lead to city

Following the rise in the number of COVID -19 cases, the cops have sealed off the city from other places on Monday. The roads were blocked with temporary road dividers.

DSP (traffic) Umakant Choudhary said many roads, including Bhopal Bypass Road were blocked. It was found that several persons from other places were using the city as a conduit to go to other places.

The main thoroughfare was sealed while inner roads and bylanes were being used by the locals.

On Monday, all roads were sealed so that the entry and exit points of the city were completely shut. Moreover, the cops have intensified checking at various places in the city. Only vehicles carrying essential goods are exempted and are being allowed to enter the city.