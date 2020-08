Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on August 29

Madhya Pradesh recorded 1,252 new coronavirus positive cases on Friday, pushing the infection count in the state to 59,433.

Indore's total caseload now reached 12,229, while the death toll is 379. At 3,240, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state, while Bhopal and Gwalior have 1,516 and 1,146 such cases respectively.

The coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 59,433, new cases 1,252, death toll 1,323, recovered 45,396, active cases 12,714, total number of people tested 12,97,699.