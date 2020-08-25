Coronavirus in Indore: 30% beds in 7 Pvt hospitals reserved for Covid patients

Indore: In the district, 30 per cent beds of seven private hospitals will be reserved for the treatment of Covid positive patients. In the earlier order, the collector had ordered keeping 15 per cent beds reserved for Covid patients in 28 hospitals.

The hospitals in which 30 per cent beds will be reserved include Apollo Hospital, Apple Hospital, CHL Hospital, Greater Kailash Hospital, Medanta Hospital, Shalby Hospital and Synergy Hospital. All these seven hospitals have a total of 988 beds. Of these, a total of 330 beds will be reserved for the treatment of Covid positive patients. These include 81 ICUs, 37 beds HDUs and 212 beds with oxygen. 33 beds will be reserved at Apollo Hospital, 60 beds at Apple Hospital, 60 beds at CHL Hospital, 45 beds at Greater Kailash Hospital, 53 beds at Medanta Hospital, 41 beds at Shalby Hospital and 38 beds at Synergy Hospital.

The directors of the hospitals in the above hospitals have been asked to ensure all Covid related SOPs are followed. Apart from the SOPs, all directions issued by the Government or from ICMR will be binding.

The seven hospitals which will undertake treatment of positive patients have been asked to keep the doctors, paramedical and other staff attending the patients in a separate location and arrange for their food. If there is any problem for stay, then Vivek Shrotriya, Chief Executive Officer of Indore Development Authority Indore (Mobile number 9844389998 can be contacted.

The Chief Medical and Health Officer will keep a constant watch on the number of Isolation Wards / Beds as prescribed by the said hospitals and ensure adherence to the prescribed norms of SOP. The Chief Medical and Health Officer will review this work daily and monitor it continuously. If the order is violated then action can be taken under sections 187, 188, 269. 270, 271 of IPC, Disaster Management Act-2005 and The Epidemic Disease Act, 1897.