Corona survivors losing vision due to blood clots, says Ophthalmologist Dr Pranay Singh

Indore: Cases of people losing their eyesight after fighting coronavirus are on the rise due to thrombosis, i.e. blood clot that blocked the vein in eyes. This was shared by ophthalmologist Dr Pranay Singh in a webinar organised by Create Stories Social Welfare Society on Wednesday.

“We have come across several cases of coronavirus survivors complaining of sudden problems in vision and eventually complete or partial vision loss within a short period of time,” Singh said. He added that in all the cases, patient lost vision due to blood clotting in the nerves connecting eyes.

“Several observational studied have shown that coronavirus survivors are at a heightened risk for deep vein thrombosis (DVT), also known as a blood clot, in their lower extremities,” Singh said.

He urged people to complete the treatment prescribed for coronavirus. “It is very important to complete the prescribed course of medicines even as symptoms ease down and further, get your eyes tested post recovery to eliminate any chance of thrombosis in eyes,” Singh said.

He busted some myths about eyes and suggested people get their eyes tested at the age of 40, as people are at high risk for glaucoma.

“Eyes should be protected from dust, smoke, sunlight and strong winds,” Singh said. He advised people to de-stress eyes by conscious blinking and relaxation.