Corona Impact: Marriage gets leaner, saat phere for just Rs 20K in Indore

Indore: Everything has its own pros and cons. Even as the Covid menace is being reported in large numbers across the country, all is not lost. Certainly not. If the world has learnt that new order changeth, people who are smart and survivors have always managed to remain afloat in every situation.
This has happened always after every massive churn outs in the world.
Following the new order of the day, the Guruchals have shown how Big Fat Indian weddings can be “edited and audited” to be done only for Rs 20,000.
On Thursday, they (Guruchals) got their son Sumit’s wedding done with Pooja at Panchshil Bodh Vihar near the Aerodrome area.
A relative of the family, Sandeep Gavai, said in Indian marriages, the nitty gritties are too many and so are the rituals. However, necessity is the mother of invention as they say and he who fights and learns to tide over the crisis… survives!
It seemed that corona crisis has taught people to budget and customize their shows to suit the current scenario and no one is complaining. A perfect Happy Ending.
The Guruchals stuck to the bare minimum required rituals and as per rules, the number of guests was also censored.
He said, “We had invited only 30 persons in all from both the sides. Some guests came in from Mumbai. The women of the family held the Sangeet and Haldi rituals among, but had great fun. And the overall expenditure was around Rs 20,000.
“We followed the guidelines and instructions to the ‘T’ and also observed all rituals,” said Sandeep.
He said, “There are many relatives who couldn’t attend the marriage. We shall organize a bash for all later when things get normal.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)