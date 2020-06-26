Corona Impact: Marriage gets leaner, saat phere for just Rs 20K in Indore

Indore: Everything has its own pros and cons. Even as the Covid menace is being reported in large numbers across the country, all is not lost. Certainly not. If the world has learnt that new order changeth, people who are smart and survivors have always managed to remain afloat in every situation.

This has happened always after every massive churn outs in the world.

Following the new order of the day, the Guruchals have shown how Big Fat Indian weddings can be “edited and audited” to be done only for Rs 20,000.

On Thursday, they (Guruchals) got their son Sumit’s wedding done with Pooja at Panchshil Bodh Vihar near the Aerodrome area.

A relative of the family, Sandeep Gavai, said in Indian marriages, the nitty gritties are too many and so are the rituals. However, necessity is the mother of invention as they say and he who fights and learns to tide over the crisis… survives!