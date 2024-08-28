 Congress Launches Farmer Signature Campaign; Demands ₹ 8K MSP for Soybean
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 11:09 PM IST
Block Congress Committee of Malhargarh launched a farmer signature campaign | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Block Congress Committee of Malhargarh launched a farmer signature campaign on Wednesday, demanding a minimum support price of Rs 8,000 per quintal for soybean. The campaign, which was launched by garlanding Gandhiji's statue, saw 1,263 farmers signing in support on the first day.

Block Congress president Anil Sharma said that the BJP government's anti-farmer policies have led to farmers not getting the cost price of their produce and inflation is at its peak.

The signature campaign will be run at the Mandal, Sector and Gram Panchayat levels and the format containing signatures, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, will be handed over to collector Aditi Garg.

Congress leaders, including Tulsiram Patidar, Babukha Mewati and Liaquat Meo, spoke at the event, criticising the BJP government for not supporting farmers and instead favouring industrialists like Ambani and Adani. They demanded that farmers should have the right to decide the price of their produce and that the government should take concrete action to eliminate pests and wild animals that damage crops.

The event was attended by a large number of farmers and Congressmen, including senior leaders Mohanlal Gupta, Prem Prakash Yadav and Dilip Yadav. The farmers expressed their support for the campaign, saying that they are tired of not getting a fair price for their produce and are willing to fight for their rights.

