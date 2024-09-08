 CM Mohan Yadav To Take Stock Of Major Development Works In Indore On September 8
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreCM Mohan Yadav To Take Stock Of Major Development Works In Indore On September 8

CM Mohan Yadav To Take Stock Of Major Development Works In Indore On September 8

-After becoming the in-charge Minister of the district, this is his first meeting. -Metro Rail Project, declaration of city as metropolitan city is on agenda.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 08:16 AM IST
article-image
CM Mohan Yadav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will take stock of major development works of the city on Sunday morning along with high ranking officials and public representatives. The major issues that are to be discussed include a final decision on the alignment of Metro Rail project, final decision on declaring the city as metropolitan, conditions of roads, etc. After becoming the in-charge of the district, for the first time CM Dr Yadav has called such a major meeting.

The meeting will begin from 10.30 am at Brilliant Convention Centre. CM will arrive from Ujjain and directly reach the meeting venue. Public representatives and including Ministers from the district and MLAs are also invited in the meeting. Besides that, high ranking officials of the state government will also be present in the meeting. Official sources informed that there are varied issues which would be discussed.

However, the major one is to take a final call on the declaration of the city as metropolitan. Another major issue of discussion is finalising the route of the Metro Rail project. Condition of roads and problem of water logging witnessed during heavy rains in the city particularly at Vijay Nagar Square and Ring Road. It is considered that the issue of declaring the city as metropolitan city is very close to CM.

During previous visits, he made some reference on this subject. As per plan, the state government wants to declare the city as Metropolitan by incorporating certain parts of Dewas, Ujjain and Dhar district for faster and futuristic development of the city.

FPJ Shorts
Rajinikanth's Jailer Co-Star Vinayakan Detained After Drunk Scuffle With Officials At Hyderabad Airport, Visuals Surface
Rajinikanth's Jailer Co-Star Vinayakan Detained After Drunk Scuffle With Officials At Hyderabad Airport, Visuals Surface
Navdeep Singh's Silver Upgraded To Gold After Iranian Athlete's Controversial Disqualification at Paris Paralympics; Here's What Happened
Navdeep Singh's Silver Upgraded To Gold After Iranian Athlete's Controversial Disqualification at Paris Paralympics; Here's What Happened
MSDE Joins Hands With Swiggy To Provide Skilling, Employment Opportunities Within Its Network
MSDE Joins Hands With Swiggy To Provide Skilling, Employment Opportunities Within Its Network
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Mumbai's Streets Awaken With Devotion And Unity
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Mumbai's Streets Awaken With Devotion And Unity
Read Also
Quarterly Revision Of Land Registry Rates Ordered: Bhopal City Developers Express Mixed Views
article-image

Metro route not finalised yet

Amid the release of notification by the Central government, wherein the route of the Metro is fixed having a mention about where it will be underground and wherein elevated, Collector Asheesh Singh cleared the dust from it on Saturday. He cleared that yesterday (Friday) a meeting with Metro officials was held. On the issue of alignment of the train nothing has been finalised. A decision on this regard has to be taken at state government level.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ganesha Grants Ideal Wives To Those Offering Turmeric Roots As ‘Mannat’

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ganesha Grants Ideal Wives To Those Offering Turmeric Roots As ‘Mannat’

Indore Crime Round-Up: Man Held For Strangling Son; Depressed Over Son’s Suicide Attempt, Father...

Indore Crime Round-Up: Man Held For Strangling Son; Depressed Over Son’s Suicide Attempt, Father...

Indore Updates: Man Ends Life After Harassment Over Loan; Class 9th Student Hangs Self

Indore Updates: Man Ends Life After Harassment Over Loan; Class 9th Student Hangs Self

Indore: Man Carrying ₹25 L Cannabis In Car From Agar-Malwa Arrested

Indore: Man Carrying ₹25 L Cannabis In Car From Agar-Malwa Arrested

FP Issue: Drive To Make Indore Beggar-Free Not Effective, Authorities’ Tall Claims Fall Flat;...

FP Issue: Drive To Make Indore Beggar-Free Not Effective, Authorities’ Tall Claims Fall Flat;...