Ujjain: City’s Aishwarya to play Sita in web series ‘Ramyug’

Ujjain: Aishwarya Ojha, who comes from a middle-class family in Ujjain, will play Sita in ‘Ramyug’.

Aishwarya, is architect. She was associated with from Bal Manch and has also featured in Kaun Banega Crorepati opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

Aishwarya credits mentor Satish Dave for furthering her artistic talent. Aishwarya Ojha said Sita's status is very high in Indian society and she has tried to maintain her importance. Aishwarya has also shown her talent in several important commercials. It is a moment of pride for a family as their daughter is all set to get recognition at the national level.

Bal Manch has been working in the field of theater for the last 38 years. Many members associated with the institution have carved a niche for themselves in creative filed.

Kanhaiyya Kathwas a Shikhar Samman recipient is a professor in drama at University of Hyderabad, Manish Shirke, noted art director and set designer of the film world in Mumbai, Sandeep Anand eminent TV actor, Sanjeev Malaviya eminent director (Vikramaditya Mahanatya), renowned dancers Harihareshwar Poddar, Pragya Garhwal, Palak Patwardhan and many eminent scholar, officers and doctors of Ujjain have also been associated with Bal Manch.